Man (32) charged with murder of his wife Natalia Karaczyn (30)
A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his wife and mother-of-two, Natalia Karaczyn (30).
Rafal Karacyzn of Crozon Park, Sligo has been remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court, Castlerea on a charge of murdering his wife at their home on Sunday.
The accused made no reply when the charge was put to him at 7.43pm on Wednesday night having been arrested for the purpose of charge at 6.58pm at Ballymoate Garda Station.
It was agreed in court that the accused should be put on suicide watch. Her family, who were in court for the hearing, were in support of the request.
Legal aid was granted to the accused.
The body of Natalia Karaczyn (30) was recovered near Lough Gill, Co Sligo, shortly after 10am on Tuesday following a large-scale search effort by local gardaí.
The young mother had been strangled to death.
Both the murder victim and her husband are members of the Polish community.
The mother of three had been missing for more than 48 hours after returning to her home in Crozon Park on Sunday morning after a night out with friends.
