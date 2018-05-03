Man (32) charged with murder of his wife Natalia Karaczyn (30)

Rafal Karacyzn of Crozon Park, Sligo has been remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court, Castlerea on a charge of murdering his wife at their home on Sunday.

The accused made no reply when the charge was put to him at 7.43pm on Wednesday night having been arrested for the purpose of charge at 6.58pm at Ballymoate Garda Station.

It was agreed in court that the accused should be put on suicide watch. Her family, who were in court for the hearing, were in support of the request.