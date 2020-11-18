Man (32) arrested after cannabis with street value of €620,000 seized in Meath

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of €620,000 was seized during a Garda operation in Meath yesterday evening.

The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by Revenue’s Customs Service, intercepted a vehicle in the Meath area and uring the course of the operation, 31 kilos of cannabis (pending analysis) was seized.

Gardaí said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity.

The arrested male is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Ashbourne Garda Station and Gardaí have said the investigation is ongoing.

