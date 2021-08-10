Man (32) and woman (24) charged over death of toddler Ali Jayden Maguire

Two people have been charged over the death of a two-year-old girl in Northern Ireland.

The child, named locally as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after sustaining head injuries at a house in Co Tyrone.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement a 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice, while a 24-year-old woman has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Detectives investigating the circumstances of the death of a two-year-old girl have charged a man and a woman pic.twitter.com/SXN8r3zpq9 — Police Mid Ulster (@PSNIMidUlster) August 10, 2021

Both will appear at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The man was arrested hours after the youngster, known as AJ, was taken to hospital from the house in Park Avenue on Friday night and on Sunday police arrested the woman in connection with the death.