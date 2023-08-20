Man (30s) stabbed multiple times on Grafton Street in Dublin

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Dublin’s city centre.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents on the capital's streets in recent weeks.

The victim, aged in his mid 30s, was set upon on Grafton Street shortly after 9am this morning.

It's understood the male, who is from south Dublin, was stabbed a number of times in the back during the violent assault.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident and he was rushed to St James’s Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí from Pearse Street Garda Station are investigating the attack and have arrested a suspect as part of the inquiry.

The man, who is also aged in his 30s, is currently being quizzed on suspicion of assault.

One source said: "This was an extremely violent attack and this man has been left with very serious injuries.

"It seems the men were socialising earlier on in the morning but were not known to each other previously."

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them.

In a statement, gardaí said they are "investigating an incident of assault which occurred on Grafton Street, Dublin 2, this morning, Sunday 20th August 2023.

“Upon receiving report of this incident, gardaí attended the scene and arrested a man aged in his 30s.

“He was taken to a garda station in Dublin City Centre where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Another man aged in his 30s was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, a spokesperson for Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: "Minister McEntee strongly condemns this assault and believes such violence has no place in our society.

“She urges anyone with information to contact An Garda Síochána to help ensure those responsible are punished and face the consequences of their actions.

“The Minister is committed to ensuring Dubliners working and living in our capital, and those who visit the city, are safe and feel safe.

“The Minister is in regular contact with the Garda Commissioner on policing in Dublin, including how her recent allocation of an additional €10 million in overtime for An Garda Siochana is being used, and will be used, to provide consistent high visibility policing on the streets of the capital,” the statement added.

It is the latest in a number of violent attacks in Dublin city centre in recent weeks.

Last week a man aged in his early 30s was hospitalised with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being slashed in the face on Talbot Street.

Gardaí have identified a suspect as part of that inquiry but no arrests have yet been made.

It was the same area where US tourist Stephen Termini was assaulted and left with significant injuries last month.

Three juveniles are currently before the courts in relation to the incident.

Three UK tourists were also hospitalised following an attack in Temple Bar earlier this month and a juvenile is currently before the courts in relation to that attack.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly previously said that Justice Minister Helen McEntee “needs to get real” about keeping communities safe.

"Dubliners, those who call this city home, tourists and Gardaí, all deserve to be safe but have all been failed by Fine Gael being in government, and being in charge of the Department of Justice, for 12 years," she said last week.

The Department of Justice said last week that the Minister recently announced a series of measures that reflect the commitment, including the allocation of over €2 billion to An Garda Síochána this year.

The introduction of a further €10 million for Garda overtime in Dublin until the end of the year “is expected to provide for 240,000 extra Garda hours, or 20,000 extra Garda shifts in the city to the end of the year,” they said.