Man (30s) slashed in the face in attack on Talbot Street in Dublin as gardaí identify suspect

A man is recovering in hospital after being slashed in the face in Dublin’s city centre last night in the latest violent incident in the capital.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has condemned the assault while an opposition TD, Sinn Fein’s Louise O’Reilly, has said the Minister “needs to get real” about community safety.

Yesterday, a man, aged in his early 30s, was hospitalised with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being attacked on Talbot Street, Dublin 1.

The incident occurred on the same street where US tourist Stephen Termini was assaulted and left with significant injuries last month.

It’s understood that the victim of last night’s attack was slashed in the face by another man.

While no arrests have yet been made sources say that gardaí have identified a suspect for the assault who is known to the victim.

“This is not believed to be a random incident insofar as the victim and the suspect are known to each other and both reside locally,” a source told Independent.ie.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

An ambulance and fire brigade unit attended the scene, and a section of the footpath near the Connolly Station end of the street was cordoned off as gardaí dealt with the incident.

In a statement gardaí said that they are “investigating an assault that occurred shortly before 7.30pm on Wednesday 16th August 2023 in the Talbot Street area of Dublin 1.

“A man in his early 30s was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“A technical examination of the scene was conducted and an investigation is continuing at Store Street Garda station.”

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said that the Justice Minister “needs to get real” about keeping communities safe in the aftermath of the latest assault on Talbot Street.

“I want to extend my sympathy to the individual concerned, and to wish him a speedy recovery,” said Ms O’Reilly.

“I call on any potential witnesses, or anyone with any information about this attack, to come forward and support the Gardaí in their investigation.

“Such attacks have no place in our society. But, unfortunately, these kinds of attacks are becoming increasingly common in our capital city.”

She added that local residents, workers and customers are “vulnerable” and “concerned for their own safety” in the capital, adding they are exasperated at the “lack of visible Garda presence” on the streets.

“They feel our streets are more dangerous than they ever were before.

“And it will not be lost on them that when Bank of Ireland wanted protection for their ATMs on Tuesday night, no stone was left unturned to exhaust Garda resources to do so. But the priority of any government should be for its police service to protect its people.”

Meanwhile, a Justice spokesperson said that the Department and Minister Helen McEntee “condemn the assault that took place on Talbot Street last night and strongly urge anyone who has information to contact An Garda Síochána.

“While the Garda Commissioner is by law responsible for all operational policing matters, the Minister and the Department to remain committed to making sure Gardaí have the necessary resources to build stronger, safer communities.”

The spokesperson added that the Minister recently announced a series of measures that reflect the commitment, including the allocation of over €2 billion to An Garda Síochána this year.

The introduction of a further €10 million for Garda overtime in Dublin until the end of the year “is expected to provide for 240,000 extra Garda hours, or 20,000 extra Garda shifts in the city to the end of the year,” they said, adding Ireland “will be on track to have between 700 and 800 new recruits into (Templemore) college in 2023” if current momentum continues.