Monday 15 October 2018

Man (30s) shot in Dublin

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai are investigating after a man (30s) was shot in west Dublin last night.

The man was shot and injured at approximately 10:30pm on Sunday night.

He was removed to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is believed to be stable.

