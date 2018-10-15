-
Man (30s) shot in Dublin
Independent.ie
Gardai are investigating after a man (30s) was shot in west Dublin last night.
The man was shot and injured at approximately 10:30pm on Sunday night.
He was removed to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is believed to be stable.
Online Editors