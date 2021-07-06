Man (30s) seriously injured in traffic collision in Kerry

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following a traffic collision in Co Kerry.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the collision that occurred at around 8pm this evening between a car and a motorcycle at Listry Bridge, on the R563 between Killarney and Milltown.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

His condition is described as serious.

The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions will remain in place overnight.

Traffic approaching from Killarney is diverted at Faha Cross and from Milltown at Listry Cross.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash cam) from the location to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney garda station 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.