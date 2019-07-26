A MAN (30s) has been rushed to hospital after he was repeatedly stabbed in the early hours of this morning in Dublin city centre.

A MAN (30s) has been rushed to hospital after he was repeatedly stabbed in the early hours of this morning in Dublin city centre.

Man (30s) rushed to hospital after stabbing in Dublin city centre

Gardaí in Pearse Street station are investigating the stabbing of a man at approximately 3.45am this morning on the Luas Green line outside of the main entrance at St Stephen's Green park, close to Grafton Street.

The man was taken to St James' Hospital after he received injuries to his leg and arm which are believed to not be life-threatening. He was treated for minor injuries.

A source told Independent.ie that the man, who is in his early 30s, was slashed several times with a knife.

Overnight stabbing incident caused minor disruption for commuters this morning (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

"He sustained minor injuries to his leg and arm and was taken to St James’s Hospital.

"He was released shortly afterwards and investigations are ongoing."

Scene of the overnight stabbing (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

Disruption was caused for commuters this morning as the scene was sealed off for garda examination and no trams were able to pass through the Grafton Street and St Stephen's Green park junction.

Passengers were asked to exit trams at the Dawson stop heading Southbound and at St Stephen's Green heading northbound and walk between stops.

Luas tickets were valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption, a Luas spokesperson confirmed.

The line has since reopened.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing," said a Garda spokesperson.

Online Editors