A man has been injured following a shooting in North Dublin.

It is believed the man, aged in his 30s, was shot in the leg during the incident which occurred at Cromcastle Drive, Kilmore, Coolock, at 2pm today.

He has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow...

Online Editors