Man (30s) killed in Dublin stabbing overnight, two men arrested

A man has been killed in the south Dublin suburb of Loughlinstown overnight.

The victim, aged in his thirties, appears to have been set upon at the junction of Loughlinstown Drive and Cherry Court.

It is understood he was stabbed.

A garda barrier has been placed around the man’s body and a section of the pathway on either side of the road has been sealed off.

Scene of fatal stabbing overnight (Photo: Conor Feehan)

A large section of plastic sheeting has also been placed on the footpath beside the garda barrier.

Gardai are awaiting the arrival of members of its technical bureau to carry out a forensic examination.

Neighbours are reporting hearing a row on the street at around 11.30pm last night and it is believed a group of four or five people were seen fighting.

Shortly after midnight, gardaí were called to the scene of an incident where the victim was discovered with apparent stab wounds.

Members of the Armed Support Unit, local Garda units and Emergency Services all attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men, also aged in their thirties, have since been arrested by gardaí. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Shankill Garda Station.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and an incident room has been established Shankill Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda Station 01 6665900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

