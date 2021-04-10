Man (30s) killed and second man hospitalised after Galway road crash

A man has died and another has been hospitalised after a road crash in Galway in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Salthill are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle collision, which happened at around 3:49am on a minor road near Carraroe.

The driver of the car, a man in his thirties was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A passenger in the car, also a man in his thirties, was taken by an ambulance to Galway University Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the crash site this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station at (091) 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any other Garda Station.

Irish Independent