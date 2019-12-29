Man (30s) killed after car crashes into ditch

A MAN (30s) has been killed overnight in County Longford after his car struck a ditch.

He was travelling from Drumlish in the direction of the village Arva at Moyne on the R198.

He was driving a black Ford Focus which struck a ditch shortly before 2am this morning and was the only person travelling in the car.

Emergency services treated the driver at the scene and he was brought to Cavan General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to gardaí, the stretch of road where the collision took place is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Forensic collision investigators will carry out an examination of the car and the scene and a report will be prepared for the local coroner.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward," said a garda spokesperson.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

Online Editors