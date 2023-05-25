Man (30s) in serious condition following assault in Dublin

A man in his 30s is in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in Dublin on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí are investigating the serious assault which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in Templeogue, Dublin 6.

“A man in his 30s was found by a passer-by at approximately 1am on Templeogue Road. It is understood that he has suffered serious injuries.

“The man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he is currently in a serious but stable condition,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident to please contact Gardaí.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling through Templeogue village between 12am and 1am are being asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 6666400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.