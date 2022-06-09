Man (30s) in serious condition after being struck by a car in Dublin

A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was struck by a car in Dublin 15 yesterday.

The pedestrian, who is in his 30s, was injured at around 8.15pm yesterday.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown and later transferred to Beaumont

Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The Old Navan Road was closed yesterday evening while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene, but it has since reopened.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any person who was in the area of the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart yesterday evening between 7.50pm and 8.20pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”