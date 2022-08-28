Man (30s) in hospital with serious injuries following house fire in Dublin

A man in his 30s is in hospital with serious injuries following a house fire that occurred in Coolock, Dublin, in the early hours of the morning.

Other occupants of the house were also taken to hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after they received a call shortly after 2am alerting them to a fire at a home on Cromcastle Road, Kilmore.

One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, and the man who was seriously injured was transported to Beaumont Hospital, where he is currently being treated.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters using breathing apparatus brought the fire under control and extinguished it quickly.

A garda spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing.”