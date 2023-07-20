Man (30s) in critical condition following Galway assault

A man in his 30s has been hospitalised and remains in critical condition following an assault in Galway overnight.

The serious assault occurred on Dominic Street in the early hours of this morning.

It is believed the incident happened at approximately 2.30am.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway by ambulance and he has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward and to make any footage available to gardaí.

A garda spokesperson said: “Any road users, including taxi drivers and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Dominic Street, Galway between 2a.m. and 2.45a.m. on Thursday 20th July 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Street Garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Investigations are ongoing.