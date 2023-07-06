Man (30s) in critical condition following Dublin City assault, one arrested

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Dublin City on Wednesday night.

The serious assault occurred near the junction of Foley Street and Buckingham Street Lower, Dublin 1 on Wednesday at approximately 10.50pm.

The man was removed from the scene to the Mater University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí at Store Street Garda station are investigating the assault and a man, aged in his 30s, has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Foley Street & Buckingham Street Lower, Dublin 1 between 10.30pm and 11pm on Wednesday, July 5 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.