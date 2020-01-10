A man is in a critical condition after three pedestrians were involved in a collision with a van in Finglas yesterday afternoon.

Man (30s) in critical condition after three pedestrians were struck by van

Gardaí are now investigating the serious road traffic collision which involved a van and three pedestrians.

It occurred on St. Margarets Road at approximately 5:10pm yesterday.

The pedestrians, two men aged in their thirties and one man in his twenties, were taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

One of the men, aged in his thirties, is understood to be in a critical condition.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his twenties, was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage available, to contact Gardaí in Finglas on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

