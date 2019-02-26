Man (30s) in 'critical' condition after shooting in Louth retail park

A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after being shot this afternoon in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The incident is understood to have happened near the M1 Retail Park in the town at around 2.45pm.

Gardai investigate a shooting of a man at the M1 retail park in Drogheda. Picture:Arthur Carron

The man is said to be in a 'critical' condition after he was shot in the neck. He is currently being treated by medics at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Sources say early indications are that the shooting is linked to an ongoing gang feud in Drogheda.

Gardaí report that at about 2.45 pm the victim left a premises in the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda and got into a white Vauxhall Astra with two other men.

A black Volkswagen Passat with the partial registration 132 D pulled up close to the Astra and a number of shots were fired into the Astra.

The victim, a passenger in the car, was struck at least once. The other two occupants were not injured, gardaí confirmed.

The driver of the car managed to drive from the scene and went straight to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where the injured man is now being treated for serious injuries.

The black Passat also drove from the scene and this car has not yet been located.

Gardaí have sealed off two crime scenes and a technical examination is underway at both the M1 Retail Park and at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where the white Astra is located.

An incident room has been set up at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the shooting to get in contact. They are asking anyone who was in the M1 Retail Park this afternoon between 1pm and 3pm to contact them.

They are also asking for information on the whereabouts of the Black Passat used in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200.

Online Editors