Man (30s) in 'critical' condition after shooting in Louth

A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after being shot this afternoon in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The incident is understood to have happened near the M1 Retail Park in the town at around 3pm.

The man is said to be in a 'critical' condition after he was shot in the neck. He is currently being treated by medics at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Sources say early indications are that the shooting is linked to an ongoing gang feud in Drogheda.

The scene of the incident is sealed off by Gardaí and an investigation in underway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200.

