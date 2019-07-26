Man (30s) hospitalised following collision with Dublin Bus

A man has been hospitalised following a late-night collision with a Dublin Bus last night.

A man has been hospitalised following a late-night collision with a Dublin Bus last night.

The man's car and a bus were in a collision on Parnell Street onto Parnell Square West at 10.40pm, temporarily affecting Luas lines.

The injured man, who is in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Hospital where he is being treated for head injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardai and the Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the scene.

"Dublin Bus can confirm that an incident involving a Route 9 bus took place on Parnell Street yesterday evening at approximately 22.35," said a Dublin Bus spokeswoman to Independent.ie.

"Emergency services attended the scene but no passengers were taken to hospital."

Garda investigations are ongoing.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie: "Gardaí are investigating a road-traffic collision between a car and a bus that occurred in the Parnell Street area of Dublin 1 on 24/7/19 at approximately 10.40pm.

"The driver of the car, a male in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Hospital with head injuries. These injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors