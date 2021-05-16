Man (30s) hospitalised after stabbing incident in Ballymun

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious stabbing incident in Ballymun, Co. Dublin.

A man in his 30s was discovered with serious injuries following a stabbing incident on Shangan Avenue, Ballymun.

The man was discovered around 3:15 am. Gardaí attended the scene and the man was taken to the Mater Hospital by ambulance where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination which has since concluded.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact them at Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.