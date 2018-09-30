Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Co. Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Co. Dublin

Man (30s) fatally injured after being struck by van in Dublin in early hours

At around 4.15am this morning a male pedestrian in his 30s was fatally injured following a collision involving a van.

The collision occurred on the Naas Road inbound at Kingswood Co Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Garda forensic collision investigating officers are at scene and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111or nay Garda Station.

Online Editors