Man (30s) due to appear before court after being charged in connection with an assault in Limerick

A man (30s) has been arrested in connection with the assault of a man before barricading himself in a house in Limerick yesterday.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning at 10.30am after being brought to Henry Street Garda Station and charged.

Gardaí received a report of a public order incident in the Templegreen estate of Newcastle West yesterday at 8pm, where a man was assaulted with an object.

The injured man was rushed to University Hospital Limerick but has since been discharged.

During a search of the area by the Armed Supported Unit, the man was spotted a short distance away in the Cois Timpeall housing estate.

He entered a house and barricaded himself into the sitting room, where he refused to leave following negotiations.

The Armed Support Unit then entered the house and the man was arrested and taken to Henry St garda station.

"Following a lengthy period of negotiation, the man refused to exit the house. The Armed Support Unit then entered the house and the man was arrested," a garda spokesperson stated.

Online Editors