Gardaí outside the post office in Carlow town on Friday. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

A man in his thirties is due in court this morning in relation to an incident at a Carlow post office, in which a man was discovered to be deceased on the premises.

Staff became concerned for the welfare of Peader Doyle (66), who had been brought into the post office by two men, and realised he was deceased.

The two men are alleged to have tried to claim Mr Doyle's pension before they were confronted by staff.

Gardaí began a criminal investigation and two men were arrested yesterday morning.

A post-mortem examination has ruled out any foul play and established that he died within three hours before the bizarre incident.

An exact cause of death for Mr Doyle has yet to be determined but it is understood that he had not been in the best of health in recent times.

Following the arrest of two men yesterday, one man has been charged as part of the ongoing investigation.

He is scheduled to appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning.

The second man has been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the DPP.