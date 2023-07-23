Man (30s) due in court over attempted robbery in Dublin where he was armed with suspected ‘knife and axe’

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following the attempted robbery of a business premises in Dublin city centre yesterday afternoon.

A garda spokesperson said at approximately 1.30pm, a male entered the premises on Frederick Street North, “armed with what is believed to be a knife and axe, and threatened members of staff”.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

“Gardaí were notified of the incident and a managed search operation was conducted; the suspected offender was located a short time later,” the spokesperson said.

The weapons used during the attempted robbery were also recovered by investigating gardaí.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Dublin.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am.