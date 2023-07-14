Man (30s) due in court in connection with body found off Sliabh Liag cliffs in Donegal

The Irish Coast Guard during the search around Sliabh Liag. Photo: Joe Dunne

A man in his 30s has been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault in the Sliabh Liag area of Donegal last month.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District court at 4pm this afternoon.

The body of a man was recovered from the water at Sliabh Liag on Monday morning following claims that someone had been seriously assaulted and thrown over the cliff edge at the popular tourist spot a week previous.

A postmortem was completed by the State Pathologist, the results of which are not being released for operational purposes, a garda spokesperson said.

The man is understood to have been seen socialising in the area on the weekend of Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June – the weekend he disappeared.

He is understood to also have been seen in the company of a man and a woman before his disappearance.

Splatters of blood were found in a car recovered by gardaí.

The man who was today charged in relation to the ongoing investigation was arrested yesterday morning and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Northwestern Region.

Last week, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s had been arrested and interviewed about the alleged assault. They were later released without charge.

Public access to the cliffs, one of the highest sea cliffs in Europe, has been restored as the areas preserved to facilitate the investigation have been lifted.

A garda spokesperson said today: “The man (30s) arrested yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault that reportedly took place in the Slieve League/Killybegs area of County Donegal between Saturday, June 24, 2023, and Sunday, June 25, 2023, has been charged.

“He is due to appear before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District court at 4:00pm this afternoon, Friday 14th July 2023.”