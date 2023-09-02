Man (30s) due in court after gardaí seize €140,000 cash from home in south Dublin

Photo of the cash seized by gardai

Gardaí arrested two people and seized over €140,000 in cash during a raid in south Dublin.

The money was seized during the search of a home in Dublin 12 by gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team on Thursday evening.

A man, aged in his 30s, and a woman, aged in her 40s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of money laundering offences.

The man is due before court later this morning charged in relation to the investigation. The woman was released without charge.

"Both persons were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Dublin,” a garda spokesperson said in a statement.

“The man has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Saturday.

“The woman was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí added.