Man (30s) dies in workplace incident at Dublin port
An investigation by the Health and Safety is set to get underway into a fatal workplace accident at Dublin port.
A man, who was in his 30s, died in an incident at the port this morning.
While the exact details of the incident are as yet unknown, it is believed work on moving steel beams may have been taking place at the time.
Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at Ocean Pier shortly after 11.30am.
The man was taken to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
An examination of the scene was carried out by gardaí and enquiries are ongoing.
Online Editors