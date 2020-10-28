Man (30s) dies in Roscommon collision between car and truck

A man in his 30s has died after a car and a truck collided near Shannonbridge in Roscommon yesterday evening.

The collision occurred before 6:55pm on the R357 between Shannonbridge and Ballinasloe, roughly one kilometre from Shannonbridge village.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services and his body has been removed to University Hospital Galway for post mortem.

A male in his 40's has been taken to Ballinasloe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Collision investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene and the road is currently closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and also to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the route at around the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on (090) 663 8300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors