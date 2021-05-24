Man (30s) dies in Meath road traffic collision

The deceased male in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s has died after he was involved in a two-car collision in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, this evening.

The incident occurred on the M3 at Clowanstown, Dunshaughlin, between Junction six and seven at approximately 4.40pm.

The deceased male who was the driver of one car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 40s, has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.