A man aged in his 30s has died following a fishing accident in Drogheda, Co Louth, this evening.

The incident happened in the River Boyne near Townley Hall shortly after 6.30pm.

The man was taken from the river and pronounced dead a short time later. His body has since been removed and taken to the morgue at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Garda, coast guard units and a local river rescue crew attended the scene. The incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

Online Editors