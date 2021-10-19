Man (30s) dies following car crash in Meath

A man in his 30s has died following a car crash in Co Meath yesterday evening.

Gardaí received a report shortly before 9.30pm that a car collided with the back of a truck that was parked on the roadside.

The driver of the car, the man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Navan, where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

The R147 road is currently closed (between Kells and Virginia) and local diversions are in place as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Kells and Virginia last night between 9pm and 10pm, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage, to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 92 80820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.