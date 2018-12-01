A man in his thirties has passed away following a serious road traffic collision earlier this week.

Man (30s) dies after sustaining critical injuries in serious road incident

The pedestrian was struck by a lorry on the N24 at Knockanore, Clonmel in Co Tipperary on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm.

Gardaí report the man was brought to South Tipperary Hospital where he was described at the time as being in a critical condition.

He sadly passed away yesterday evening.

The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors