Man (30s) dies after single vehicle collision in Wexford

A man in his 30s has died after a single vehicle collision in Wexford last night.

The incident occurred at Newtown, Taghmon at approximately 11:30pm last night.

Emergency services attended the accident and the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

