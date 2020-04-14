Man (30s) dies after incident at house in Clare

A MAN has died following an incident at a house in Co Clare.

It’s believed that the male (30s) suffered stab wounds in an altercation which occurred at around 3.30pm at a house in the Cloughleigh area of Ennis.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The scene remains sealed off pending competition of a technical examination.

Gardaí have also confirmed while they are following a definite line of inquiry they would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Childers Road / Cloughleigh area of Ennis any time after 1pm today and who saw anything that might assist their investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Ennis Gardaí on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any garda station.

