Man (30s) dies after car hits wall in Co Kilkenny

A man in his 30s has died after the car he was driving struck a wall in Co Kilkenny in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accident happened in Clomantagh, Freshford, at around 1.30am.

The body of the driver was removed to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

His male passenger, aged in his early 40s, is treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Any motorists who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 1am and 1.30am are asked to make it available to gardaí.