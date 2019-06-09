A PEDESTRIAN in his 30s has died after he was struck by a car while crossing the road at lunchtime on Friday.

A PEDESTRIAN in his 30s has died after he was struck by a car while crossing the road at lunchtime on Friday.

Man (30s) dies after being struck crossing road at lunchtime

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Whitestown Road, Rush, Co. Dublin on Friday afternoon at approximately 1pm.

"A male pedestrian, late 30s, was seriously injured when he was crossing the road when hit by a car," a garda spokesperson said.

"He was removed to Beaumont Hospital with critical injuries but passed away this morning Sunday 9th June, 2019. The driver of the car was uninjured."

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 - 6664500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Online Editors