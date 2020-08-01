Man (30s) dies after being found with serious injuries in Co Kildare

A man (30s) has died in hospital after he was found with serious injuries in Co Kildare yesterday.

He was found shortly after 9pm with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge, Rathangan, Co Kildare.

He was rushed to Naas General Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date and will be conducted by the State Pathologist.

A man aged in his 20s was later arrested and is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

"Investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors