GARDAÍ are investigating the sudden death of a man (late 30s) who passed away in hospital after being found unconscious in Dublin city centre this morning.

Man (30s) dies after being found unconscious in Dublin City centre

The man was found at Foster Place, near Trinity College Dublin, at around 7am.

Pedestrians notified emergency services of the unconscious man and he was taken to St James' Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

His death is not being treated as suspicious by the authorities.

"Gardaí were alerted to the incident by passing pedestrians who observed the man unconscious at Foster Place," said a garda spokesperson.

A post mortem will be conducted, which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Online Editors