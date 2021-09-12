Man (30s) dies after becoming ill during adventure race on Galway mountain

A man (30s) has died after he became ill during an adventure race on Maamturk Mountain in Conamara, Co Galway.

Galeforce Events, the organisers of the adventure race, said in a statement that the man became ill on the final section of the race route at 12.21pm yesterday.

Gardaí said the man, who was in his late 30s, died suddenly at around midday.

“A male pedal cyclist (late 30s) became ill and passed away,” a garda spokesperson said. “His body was removed from the scene by air transport to the Mortutary at University Hospital Galway.

“A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.”

The statement from Gaelforce Events added that “the event marshals responded to the scene immediately. The emergency plan was activated and the emergency services, including helicopter support, were called to the scene.

“Despite all of the care given to the competitor he did not survive. The competitor’s next of kin have been notified.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the competitor and ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Gaelforce Events said it will not be releasing any details of the competitor.

The adventure race in the Maamturk Mountain range includes kayaking across Killary fjord, three running or walking stages, a 35km cycle and a seven kilometre climb.