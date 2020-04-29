Man (30s) charged in relation to two burglaries and a robbery in Co Limerick

A man (30s) has been arrested and charged in relation to two burglaries and a robbery in Co Limerick.

Gardai were alerted to a robbery incident after a man who was walking on Davis Street, Co Limerick, was approached by a man who asked him for some change shortly after 4.30pm on Monday.

The injured party was thrown to the ground and suffered cuts and bruises during a scuffle.

He did not require medical attention.

The suspect took a small amount of cash from the man and ran from the scene.

The incident was reported to Gardaí at Roxboro Road and a patrol of the area was carried out but the suspect was not located.

After reviewing CCTV from the area gardaí were able to identify a possible suspect associated with the incident the next day.

This man was already in Garda custody at Henry Street Garda Station having been arrested on suspicion of committing burglaries which occurred at houses on High Street and Tara Court in February and April of this year.

The man has since been charged in relation to the robbery and two burglaries,

He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning.

