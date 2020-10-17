Man (30s) charged in relation to home invasion and aggravated burglary

A man in his 30s is to appear before Ennis District Court today charged with aggravated burglary following a burglary in a home in Limerick City.

At around 5.30am on October 10, a man wearing a mask and armed with what is believed to be a knife, broke into a house in the Kennedy Park area of Limerick City.

The man threatened the two occupants of the house and demanded money before then assaulting one of the occupants and leaving with a handbag containing cash.

The occupants of the house were extremely shaken by the incident but did not require medical treatment.

Following investigations from Gardaí, clothing was discovered which is believed to have been worn by the suspect. A knife and items stolen from the home were also recovered. As part of the same operation Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s in the southside of Limerick City.

He was brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He will appear before Ennis Court at 5pm Saturday evening.





Online Editors