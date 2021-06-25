Man (30s) charged in connection with street assault and robbery in Limerick

A man in his 30s has been arrested and charged following an attempted robbery and assault that saw a man hospitalised in Limerick on Wednesday.

The victim of the assault was brought to hospital for treatment after he was allegedly headbutted and assaulted by another man on Henry Street in Limerick City shortly before 10pm on Wednesday night.

The victim was walking on Henry Street when he was approached by a man who asked him for money. When the man refused, gardaí report he was head-butted to the face.

A struggle ensued and the man fell to the ground. The suspect then fled the scene and the victim was brought to University Hospital Limerick, where he was treated for his injuries and has since been discharged.

A patrol of the area by uniform and detective Gardaí from Henry Street led to a man in his 30s being arrested.

He was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning at 10.30am.