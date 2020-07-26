Man (30s) charged after female jogger allegedly attacked in Drogheda park

Members of the public went to the aid of a female jogger who was allegedly assaulted as she ran by the river Boyne this morning.

Gardai confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested and has since been charged. He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court tomorrow morning, Monday 27th July 2020 at 10.30am.

Gardai in Drogheda said they are investigating a serious assault that occurred at Rathmullen Road, Drogheda this morning Sunday 26th July, 2020 at approximately 11am.

Gardai said that a female in her 40s was out running when she was allegedly approached by a male in his 30s who pushed her and held her on the ground.

The woman managed to break free and a number of people held onto the suspect until Gardaí arrived at the scene.

