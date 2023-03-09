A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 50s died following a fatal assault this morning.

The man was discovered unresponsive with serious injuries at a house in Blacklion, Cavan at approximately 9:15am.

It is understood that the victim and the arrested man are well known to each other.Gardaí were alerted and attended the scene.

Despite medical intervention by gardaí, the man was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

The body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently being preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau while the office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged for a later date.

The man aged in his 30s is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The chief suspect in the case was arrested close to his home in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

No further information or Garda spokesperson is available at this time.