Man (30s) arrested in connection with the murder of Seema Banu and her two children

Gardaí investigating the murder of Seema Banu and her two children at their home in Ballinteer last month have arrested a man in his 30s.

The murder probe was launched following the discovery of their three bodies at Llewellyn Court, Rathfarnham in south Dublin on October 28.

The man is currently being held at Dundrum Garda Station.

Gardaí said in a statement that a man in his 30s was arrested today and is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundrum Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors