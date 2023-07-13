Man (30s) arrested in connection with body recovered from Sliabh Liag cliffs in Donegal

The body is believed to be that of Robert Wilkin (60s) who was reported missing

The Irish Coast Guard during the search around Sliabh Liag. Photo: Joe Dunne

A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body off cliffs at Sliabh Liag in Co Donegal on July 4th last.

The body of the man in his 60s was found following an extensive search of the area for a number of days.

It followed claims that a man had been seriously assaulted and his remains dumped at the popular tourist destination.

Gardaí swooped on an address in Letterkenny early this morning and arrested a man.

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station for questioning.

The suspect is believed to be one of two people who were previously arrested but realised without charge in connection with the alleged incident.

The victim is thought to be Robert Wilkin, aged in his mid-60s and from Northern Ireland, who is reported missing and is known to police.

In August 2021, Mr Wilkin, who had been living in Tilbury in Essex at the time, was questioned by officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) after the lorry he was driving was stopped at the Coquelles Channel Tunnel terminal.

The vehicle, which was registered in Poland, had been carrying a load of Belgian chocolates which were to be delivered to a location in Maidstone, Kent.

During a search of the lorry, border force officers found tape-wrapped packages of drugs hidden in two pallets of the chocolates.

In total, 63 kilos of heroin and 32 kilos of cocaine were seized.

Officers from the NCA later charged Wilkin with attempting to import a class A drug.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates Court in the UK on August 14, 2021, and was released on bail.

It is understood that Mr Wilkin's remains were released from Letterkenny University Hospital to his family yesterday.