Man (30s) arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club

A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Bobby Messitt at the Bray Boxing Club last June.

The man (30s) was arrested late last night and conveyed to Bray Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Gardai said that investigations ongoing.

Innocent grandfather Bobby Messett (50), died when a gunman entered Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray, Co Wicklow, on June 5 and fired a number of shots.

Pete Taylor, father of Olympian Katie and owner of the club, and another man were hospitalised after the attack. There were approximately 20 people preparing for a morning training session when the gunman entered the gym and opened fire.

