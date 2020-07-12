Man (30s) arrested as tributes paid to father-of-four killed in two-car collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a father-of-four killed after a two-car collision, while a man in his 30s, has been arrested.

Noel McGrath, 65, suffered fatal injuries after the collision on Saturday between 12.30pm and 1.15pm at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Former Limerick footballer Mr McGrath, who was driving one car, was fatally injured and his wife, Doris, was last night reported to have suffered non life threatening injuries.

The other vehicle involved in the collision, left the scene. Mr and Mrs McGrath were taken to University Hospital Limerick but Mr McGrath was pronounced dead.

Gardai said a man, in his 30s, was arrested yesterday morning (Sunday) as part of the investigation into the fatal road traffic collision.

The man was being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Nenagh Garda Station.

Oola parish priest, Fr John Morris, told parishioners yesterday (Sun): “A cloud of darkness and sadness has descended upon us".

Fr Morris said the retired prison officer had been “an utterly devoted father and husband and was always there for his family.”

He added: “It is an awful tragedy. He is an irreplaceable loss to his family.”

Paul O'Grady, chairman of Oola GAA, said: "It’s an awful blow for his family and a big blow to Oola GAA Club and the Oola community.

“Even when he stopped playing and moved away he kept his links with Oola and with Oola GAA club. It is a terrible tragedy

"Noel probably retired through injury before his peak. He was a big, strong athletic player. He always kept himself in great physical shape. I met him lately and he was looking as fit now, as he did 30 years ago.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses and for road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N7 between Nenagh and Birdhill between 12:30pm and 1:15pm on Saturday, to make this footage available to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 31333, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

